Teenage alto saxophone player set for Ronnie Scott performance

PUBLISHED: 14:01 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 02 February 2019

Alto saxophone player Adam Cummins from Stevenage has been invited to support the Ronnie Scott Orchestra on Sunday. Picture: Courtesy of Chris Cummins

A 15-year-old jazz enthusiast from Stevenage has been invited to perform at the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London on Sunday.

Alto saxophone player Adam Cummins will join the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra on stage, following an afternoon of workshops.

Dad Chris said: “Ronnie Scott’s is the ultimate jazz club, it’s been going for over 50 years. He’s so excited about it.

“He’s only 15 and to be asked to come along to play and support the main act is brilliant.

“When we walk through town and come across the walkway above the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre – where there are pictures of celebrities from the town – he says he’d love to have his picture up there. He’s got this drive to become a great professional musician. This is a fabulous opportunity for him.”

Adam is also a member of Tomorrow’s Warriors, a charitable organisation which aims to change lives through jazz music.

