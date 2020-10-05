Advanced search

Breaking

Stevenage homes evacuated and bomb squad en route after suspected hand grenade found

PUBLISHED: 12:10 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 05 October 2020

Paramedics and police both attended the scene in Sandown Road, Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson

Paramedics and police both attended the scene in Sandown Road, Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson

Archant

Bomb disposal experts are on their way to a residential street in Stevenage after a suspected hand grenade was found in a house this morning.

Police have closed Sandown Road in Stevenage. Picture: Gary SandersonPolice have closed Sandown Road in Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson

Police were called at 9.13am to reports of a suspected military hand grenade found by a member of the East of England Ambulance Service at a house in Stevenage’s Sandown Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers attended the scene and the house and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have been called and are on their way to assess the device.

Sandown Road is currently closed while the incident is dealt with, although the neighbouring properties have been able to return to their homes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage homes evacuated and bomb squad en route after suspected hand grenade found

Paramedics and police both attended the scene in Sandown Road, Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson

Cineworld Stevenage one of 127 UK screens to shut down after Bond film delay

Cineworld

Help support essential local newspapers with Journalism Matters campaign

The Journalism Matters campaign highlights the importance of local journalism, which is especially important during the pandemic.

Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke looking for goals to ease FA Cup disappointment

Hitchin Town manager Mark Burke on the touchline in the FA Cup match between St Albans City v Hitchin Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Graveley’s annual community cycle ride keeps 16-year streak going with virtual event

Kerry Duggan and her family following the virtual cycle ride. Picture: Courtesy of Kerry Duggan