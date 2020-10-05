Breaking

Stevenage homes evacuated and bomb squad en route after suspected hand grenade found

Paramedics and police both attended the scene in Sandown Road, Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson Archant

Bomb disposal experts are on their way to a residential street in Stevenage after a suspected hand grenade was found in a house this morning.

Police have closed Sandown Road in Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson Police have closed Sandown Road in Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson

Police were called at 9.13am to reports of a suspected military hand grenade found by a member of the East of England Ambulance Service at a house in Stevenage’s Sandown Road.

Police officers attended the scene and the house and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have been called and are on their way to assess the device.

Sandown Road is currently closed while the incident is dealt with, although the neighbouring properties have been able to return to their homes.