Stevenage charity gala raises £9,200 in memory of a 'darling dad'

The finale of the West End Cast Charity Gala. Picture: Julian Newman Turner J Newman Turner

A charity gala held by the family of a man who lost his brave battle with motor neurone disease has raised £9,200 for an association which supports research into the devastating illness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iain Rutherford lost his battle with motor neurone disease in 2015. Picture courtesy of Carl Rutherford. Iain Rutherford lost his battle with motor neurone disease in 2015. Picture courtesy of Carl Rutherford.

Iain Rutherford, who lived in Stotfold, lost his fight with MND and died in November 2015, aged 74.

You may also want to watch:

Since then, Iain's family have been keen to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and held a West End Cast Charity Gala in Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre last Sunday.

Iain's son, Carl, said: "It was a great night - emotional but fun. We are so grateful to every single person who performed in, worked on and bought tickets for the gala. Everyone involved - which was about 120 people onstage and backstage - gave their services for free, which is very humbling.

"We raised £9,200. It won't bring our darling dad back, but hopefully it'll help others with MND and ultimately find a cure for this cruel disease."