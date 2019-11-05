Advanced search

Court orders Stevenage man who assaulted woman to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work

PUBLISHED: 08:25 08 November 2019

Omar Juneja, of Brunel Road in Stevenage, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

A man guilty of assaulting a woman must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Omar Juneja, of Brunel Road in Stevenage, was arrested in November last year and charged with one count of common assault following a disturbance in Sish Lane, Stevenage.

At Luton Magistrates' Court last Tuesday, guilty Juneja was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

The 37-year-old was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000 to the Crown Prosecution Service, a fine of £60 and £85 to victim services.

A restraining order was made for Juneja not to go to Sish Lane and not to contact two named women, including his sister-in-law.

Juneja's brother, 36-year-old Tawhid of Mardley Court in Welwyn, was also arrested after the same distrubance last November and subsequently jailed in August for 33 months for beating his wife and for subjecting her to coercive and controlling behaviour for many years.

