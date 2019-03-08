Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant Archant

Jacob and Olivia top the list of Stevenage's most popular baby names of last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 13 babies were named Olivia in Stevenage last year, which was also the most popular girls' name in England and Wales.

Amelia and Isla came in joint second place, with 10 each, and Daisy came in third place with nine.

You may also want to watch:

There were 13 Jacobs born in the borough, with Oliver - the most popular boys' name in England and Wales - in joint fifth place alongside George, Oscar and Arthur.

The top 10 boys' names in Stevenage were Jacob, Noah, Leo, Archie, Charlie, Mason, Oliver, George, Oscar and Arthur.

The top 10 girls' names were Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Daisy, Ruby, Evelyn, Florence, Ella, Charlotte and Freya.

Meanwhile in North Herts the most popular boys' name was George, with 15, and the most popular girls' names were Ava and Olivia with 12 each.