Advanced search

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:36 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 30 August 2019

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Archant

Jacob and Olivia top the list of Stevenage's most popular baby names of last year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 13 babies were named Olivia in Stevenage last year, which was also the most popular girls' name in England and Wales.

Amelia and Isla came in joint second place, with 10 each, and Daisy came in third place with nine.

You may also want to watch:

There were 13 Jacobs born in the borough, with Oliver - the most popular boys' name in England and Wales - in joint fifth place alongside George, Oscar and Arthur.

The top 10 boys' names in Stevenage were Jacob, Noah, Leo, Archie, Charlie, Mason, Oliver, George, Oscar and Arthur.

The top 10 girls' names were Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Daisy, Ruby, Evelyn, Florence, Ella, Charlotte and Freya.

Meanwhile in North Herts the most popular boys' name was George, with 15, and the most popular girls' names were Ava and Olivia with 12 each.

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal following ‘despicable’ theft of elderly man’s wallet in Stevenage town centre

Police want to trace this woman as they believe she may have information about a theft in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal following ‘despicable’ theft of elderly man’s wallet in Stevenage town centre

Police want to trace this woman as they believe she may have information about a theft in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Letchworth’s vintage loo roll needs your vote to flush out competition in Herts awards

An 83-year-old toilet roll which was manufactured in 1936 by Letchworth chemists has been shortlisted in the Hertfordshire Object of the Year Award. Picture: The Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Friendly Fires still burning bright after release of third album Inflorescent

St Albans band Friendly Fires have finally released their long-waited third album Inflorescent. Picture: Dan Wilton

Hertfordshire: CPS brings charges in just over three per cent of recorded rapes

There were 841 recorded rapes in 2017/18 period in Herftordshire. Picture: Pixabay

Stevenage’s Will Kerlin joins top British ice hockey side Sheffield Steelers

Stevenages Will Kerlin has signed for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists