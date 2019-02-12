Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comet Community Awards 2019: Sheena’s support on road to addiction recovery in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 February 2019

The Living Room's Sheena Cox has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Living Room's Sheena Cox has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

The face of an addiction rehabilitation centre has been nominated for this year’s Comet Community Awards for going above and beyond the call of duty to support clients.

The Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year. Picture: ArchantThe Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year. Picture: Archant

Sheena Cox has been a receptionist and administrator at The Living Room in The Glebe on Stevenage’s Chells Way for the past six years and says “I love absolutely everything about my job”.

She has been nominated in the Service to the Community category of this year’s awards by the charity’s operations manager Rita Cooper.

The annual awards, now in their 15th year, offer readers the chance to thank members of our community who go out of their way to help others.

Rita said: “Sheena is the face of The Living Room. She greets all clients, volunteers and staff every day in a bright and comforting way.

Our sponsors for the Comet Community Awards 2019. Picture: ArchantOur sponsors for the Comet Community Awards 2019. Picture: Archant

“Monthly we ask for feedback from the clients about the service we provide and each month Sheena is named as a person who has made a difference to our clients continuing to attend their recovery.

“Some of the comments clients have written include: ‘Sheena is very welcoming and helpful’, ‘Sheena recognised I needed support, which I am so grateful for’ and ‘Sheena was so welcoming and friendly. She put me at ease.’ These are just a few examples of what Sheena means to the clients, volunteers and colleagues. She gives a warm and friendly greeting each and every day.”

The Living Room was founded by Janis Feely in May 2000 after she successfully overcame her own addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

The charity, which also has a centre in St Albans, supports people with addictions to anything from alcohol and drugs to gambling and sex.

On being told she had been nominated for the award, Sheena said: “I feel very emotional about it.”

She added: “I started off as a volunteer and I just couldn’t wait to get here.

“It’s fantastic to be part of our clients’ journeys, and we are very lucky because we see them from the beginning right through to abstinence.”

To nominate someone for one of our 12 categories, visit cometcommunityawards.co.uk.

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the Hotel Cromwell in Stevenage’s Old Town in May.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of a man found in Charlton river

Police on the scene in Charlton where a body was found over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police still at scene where body was found in Charlton river

Police remain at the scene in Charlton where a body was found in the River Hiz over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Closure order granted for Hitchin property after anti-social behaviour complaints

a closure order was secured for a property in Radcliffe Road after ant-social behaviour complaints. Picture: Archant

Hitchin couple hoping to change the world after launch of new environmentally friendly toothbrush

Tom Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBrush. Picture: @BambuuBrush

Stevenage appears on The One Show as shoppers quizzed over Poundland engagement ring

Stevenage shoppers were asked what they thought of Poundland's engagement rings by BBC's The One Show. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car on side in a field after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Comet Community Awards 2019: Sheena’s support on road to addiction recovery in Stevenage

The Living Room's Sheena Cox has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hospices team up for National Heart Failure Awareness Month

Tony has said the services available at Garden House Hospice Care have helped him manage his heart failure. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Stevenage’s QPR loan star Ilias Chair: ‘I could have had six’ after stunning performance against League Two leaders Lincoln City

Ilias Chair of Stevenage fires in a free kick (pic Danny Loo)

Stevenage business offers ‘invaluable space’ to emergency response charity

Access Self Storage Stevenage manager Ian Girvan, John Brown from SERV Herts and Beds, and Access Self Storage's Rachael Outram.

Stevenage leave loyal former servant Tom Pett disappointed after 2-2 draw with table-toppers Lincoln City

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage puts a cross in under pressure from Tom Pett of Lincoln City in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Lincoln City at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists