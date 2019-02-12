Comet Community Awards 2019: Sheena’s support on road to addiction recovery in Stevenage

The Living Room's Sheena Cox has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The face of an addiction rehabilitation centre has been nominated for this year’s Comet Community Awards for going above and beyond the call of duty to support clients.

Sheena Cox has been a receptionist and administrator at The Living Room in The Glebe on Stevenage’s Chells Way for the past six years and says “I love absolutely everything about my job”.

She has been nominated in the Service to the Community category of this year’s awards by the charity’s operations manager Rita Cooper.

The annual awards, now in their 15th year, offer readers the chance to thank members of our community who go out of their way to help others.

Rita said: “Sheena is the face of The Living Room. She greets all clients, volunteers and staff every day in a bright and comforting way.

“Monthly we ask for feedback from the clients about the service we provide and each month Sheena is named as a person who has made a difference to our clients continuing to attend their recovery.

“Some of the comments clients have written include: ‘Sheena is very welcoming and helpful’, ‘Sheena recognised I needed support, which I am so grateful for’ and ‘Sheena was so welcoming and friendly. She put me at ease.’ These are just a few examples of what Sheena means to the clients, volunteers and colleagues. She gives a warm and friendly greeting each and every day.”

The Living Room was founded by Janis Feely in May 2000 after she successfully overcame her own addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

The charity, which also has a centre in St Albans, supports people with addictions to anything from alcohol and drugs to gambling and sex.

On being told she had been nominated for the award, Sheena said: “I feel very emotional about it.”

She added: “I started off as a volunteer and I just couldn’t wait to get here.

“It’s fantastic to be part of our clients’ journeys, and we are very lucky because we see them from the beginning right through to abstinence.”

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the Hotel Cromwell in Stevenage’s Old Town in May.