Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

A tribunal hearing will be held over the alleged misconduct of a Stevenage doctor relating to three patients.

Dr Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan trained in India and qualified in 2007, gaining full registration with a licence to practise in the UK in February 2017.

The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on July 7, 2017 - just five months after gaining a UK medical licence, and while working at Stevenage's Lister Hospital - the doctor failed to make adequate notes following a patient consultation.

It is also reported he failed to correct the patient's abnormal international normalised ratio - which measures the time taken for your blood to clot - or adequately complete blood transfusion forms.

It is alleged Dr Narayanan knew another doctor had not taken a blood sample from this patient, but dishonestly indicated to the contrary.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that on August 2, 2017, another patient presented to Dr Narayanan with chest pain and he failed to take an adequate history, provide appropriate safety netting advice, or make a diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome - which could be a heart attack.

At this same consultation, it is alleged he failed to appreciate the raised troponin levels - which could indicate heart failure - were a risk factor, failed to assess the adequacy of the patient's anticoagulation, undertake any discussion about the risks of discharge, or seek advice about his treatment plan from a senior colleague.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that, in Dr Narayanan's discharge letter that day, he incorrectly stated the 'patient can be discharged in a stable condition' and that, having been asked by another doctor to reconsider his diagnosis and treatment, he failed to consider his diagnosis was incorrect and told the concerned doctor a CT scan was unnecessary.

It is also alleged that on August 2, 2017, Dr Narayanan failed to make adequate notes for another patient consultation, failed to take an adequate history, undertake any examination to consider other factors, make an adequate diagnosis, arrange for the patient to undergo a CT scan, provide safety netting advice for the planned discharge or seek input from a senior colleague.

Dr Narayanan's case is due to begin at the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service in Manchester on August 5.