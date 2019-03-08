Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

PUBLISHED: 12:56 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 15 July 2019

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Archant

A tribunal hearing will be held over the alleged misconduct of a Stevenage doctor relating to three patients.

A tribunal hearing will be held over the alleged misconduct of a Stevenage doctor relating to three patients.

Dr Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan trained in India and qualified in 2007, gaining full registration with a licence to practise in the UK in February 2017.

The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on July 7, 2017 - just five months after gaining a UK medical licence, and while working at Stevenage's Lister Hospital - the doctor failed to make adequate notes following a patient consultation.

It is also reported he failed to correct the patient's abnormal international normalised ratio - which measures the time taken for your blood to clot - or adequately complete blood transfusion forms.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged Dr Narayanan knew another doctor had not taken a blood sample from this patient, but dishonestly indicated to the contrary.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that on August 2, 2017, another patient presented to Dr Narayanan with chest pain and he failed to take an adequate history, provide appropriate safety netting advice, or make a diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome - which could be a heart attack.

At this same consultation, it is alleged he failed to appreciate the raised troponin levels - which could indicate heart failure - were a risk factor, failed to assess the adequacy of the patient's anticoagulation, undertake any discussion about the risks of discharge, or seek advice about his treatment plan from a senior colleague.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that, in Dr Narayanan's discharge letter that day, he incorrectly stated the 'patient can be discharged in a stable condition' and that, having been asked by another doctor to reconsider his diagnosis and treatment, he failed to consider his diagnosis was incorrect and told the concerned doctor a CT scan was unnecessary.

It is also alleged that on August 2, 2017, Dr Narayanan failed to make adequate notes for another patient consultation, failed to take an adequate history, undertake any examination to consider other factors, make an adequate diagnosis, arrange for the patient to undergo a CT scan, provide safety netting advice for the planned discharge or seek input from a senior colleague.

Dr Narayanan's case is due to begin at the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service in Manchester on August 5.

Most Read

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Only preschool in England to gain National Autistic Society Accreditation Award is in Stevenage

TRACKS Autism's principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith (holding certificate), with the charity's president Jane Pitman, president of NAS Jane Asher, and TRACKS staff. Picture: DANNY LOO

Prestigious NASA award for former Stevenage resident

Robert Sinclair, pictured here, will be receiving an award from NASA in August. Picture: Supplied

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Most Read

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Only preschool in England to gain National Autistic Society Accreditation Award is in Stevenage

TRACKS Autism's principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith (holding certificate), with the charity's president Jane Pitman, president of NAS Jane Asher, and TRACKS staff. Picture: DANNY LOO

Prestigious NASA award for former Stevenage resident

Robert Sinclair, pictured here, will be receiving an award from NASA in August. Picture: Supplied

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Ball makes Stevenage exit to join Ebbsfleet

James Ball of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Prestigious NASA award for former Stevenage resident

Robert Sinclair, pictured here, will be receiving an award from NASA in August. Picture: Supplied

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists