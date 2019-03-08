Stevenage charity opens fourth library in deprived Kenyan community

A charity which supports deprived communities in Kenya by providing people with the opportunity to read has opened its fourth library.

Just Be A Child was set up by Stevenage resident Lenka McAlinden in 2013 following a trip to Kenya. The charity builds playgrounds and transforms shipping containers into libraries.

Since 2015, people in Hertfordshire have donated more than 90,000 books that are being read by more than 350,000 children in Kenya.

The latest library has opened in Shimba Hills on the south coast of Kenya.

Lenka said: "We have conquered the mountains, braved the weather and brought another library to another new community." She is already looking to next year's project and seeking volunteers to help organise the charity's storage containers in Ashbrook near Hitchin, which Lenka says "are bursting at the seams" with donations. If you can help, call 07737 500 501 or email info@justbeachild.com.