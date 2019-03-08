Advanced search

Appeal from Stevenage care group to help alleviate loneliness felt by elderly

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 October 2019

It's the small gestures that help alleviate the loneliness often felt by elderly people living on their own. Picture: Pexels.

With winter looming, people are being encouraged to help alleviate the loneliness and isolation often felt by elderly people living on their own.

Dave and Karen Marsh, who own Home Instead Senior Care in Stevenage, say there are many things people can do to help make older people feel part of their community.

Dave said: "Whether you invite an elderly neighbour over for a cup of tea, pop into their home for a chat or take them to a café once a month, it is these small, kind gestures that mean so much to people who feel lonely. Loneliness can set in when people lose important relationships or don't feel like they are engaging with people in a meaningful way. But, once they become involved in the community, even in a very small way, you can see the positive impact it has on their lives."

A Home Instead survey of more than 2,000 over 65s found 90 per cent felt regular companionship would help them stay mentally and physically healthy for longer.

