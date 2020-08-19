Marathon runner from Stevenage takes on 26.2-mile village course in memory of best friend

Dexter Wright, pictured at last year's London Marathon, is raising money for St John Ambulance in his friend Hayden Prince's memory. Picture: Dexter Wright Archant

A personal trainer, originally from Stevenage, is taking on a marathon-length challenge to raise money for St John Ambulance, in memory of his soldier best friend who passed away last year.

Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright

Dexter Wright is going the 26.2-mile distance for his friend of nine years, LCpl Hayden Prince from Cambridge – who died climbing down the Mattahorn in the Swiss Alps while on holiday, aged 24.

Dexter told the Comet: “In April, I broke my foot and had to stop training for the London Marathon. I was off work for a few weeks and found myself really unmotivated thinking about my mate and the lockdown. But I have overcome a lot since then to get back to training and now I have set myself the challenge of being ready to run a marathon in six weeks, after the London Marathon was cancelled.”

The 25-year-old runs DexterPT – his personal training business – which sees him hold fitness classes and bootcamps in South Cambridgeshire, and he specialises in weight loss transformations.

Dexter has ADHD and said exercise is extremely important to maintaining good mental health, even more so this year with the lockdown.

Personal trainer Dexter Wright is running a marathon around South Cambs in memory of his friend LCpl Hayden Prince. Picture: Dexter Wright Personal trainer Dexter Wright is running a marathon around South Cambs in memory of his friend LCpl Hayden Prince. Picture: Dexter Wright

“I say ‘you should have a doctor’s note not to exercise’ – it’s that important. I have to put my energy into helping others while helping myself.”

Dexter ran the London Marathon last year and got a ballot place again this year before it was cancelled.

“This marathon means more to me as it’s about my best friend,” he said. “I am just focusing on getting round the course for him.”

On Sunday, October 4, Dexter will start over the Cambridgeshire border in Orwell – near Royston – and will take in villages including Barrington, Haslingfield, Shepreth, Meldreth, Whaddon and Arrington before finishing back in Orwell.

He said: “The roads won’t be lined with people and a lot of the time it’ll be me on my own – but any support would be appreciated.”

“Hayden’s family are all very proud and are coming down to support me, so I can see them at the end and they’ll know it’s all for them.”

Dexter has raised £650 so far for St John Ambulance – Hayden’s family’s charity of choice.

To donate search ‘DexterPT’ at uk.virginmoneygiving.com.