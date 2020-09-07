Stevenage mum completes marathon around the town with support of community
PUBLISHED: 15:50 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 07 September 2020
Archant
A marathon runner has expressed her appreciation for the amount of support shown as she took on her 26.2-mile route around the town in aid of Stevenage-based charities, the Conor Spraggs Foundation and Darcie’s Wish.
Sarah Mellor took up the run after the cancellation of the Brighton Marathon amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Having smashed her initial £1,000 target, she’s hoping to push her fundraising to the £3,000 mark.
After injuring her hamstring during training leading up to Sunday’s run, Sarah powered through and achieved at new personal best.
Self-proclaimed ‘exercise hater’ Sarah told the Comet: “It was really really tough, I didn’t think I was going to finish.
“I did all these training sessions without injury, but hurt myself right before the day. I ended up having to walk most of it, but my youngest son Max did the last 11 miles with me – he was my hero.
“All I wanted was to do it within the fifth hour – and I did it in 5 hours 59 minutes and 25 seconds!
You may also want to watch:
“I had so much support. There was also a man at the lakes, he had a Spurs top on – as he came past he said ‘keep going, you can do this’, and it really spurred me on. I was so grateful for that.
“Friends and family travelled up to three hours to watch and support me and a lot of the donations have been made anonymously.
“The support I had from everyone, even strangers, is so appreciated – I can’t thank them personally, but I would love to thank everybody.”
Kylie Osborn – founder of Darcie’s Wish – joined Sarah and Max from her 22nd mile until the end.
Sarah continued: “To be able to do this in my home town get so much support from so many people is such a unique experience.
“To be raising money for two charities that are so important to me pushed me more – when you’re doing it for somebody you really care about.” Darcie’s Wish raises funds to support bereaved families who have lost a baby, and supports the Lister maternity unit. It was set up by Kylie in memory of her daughter, Darcie, who was sadly stillborn.
The Conor Spraggs Foundation was set up by Conor’s family after he passed away in Ibiza in 2018. It raises money for families to pay to repatriate loved ones back to the UK.
To donate, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/philip-mellor.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.