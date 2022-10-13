Stevenage postal workers go on 24-hour strike

October 13 is the sixth of a planned 25 days of strike action by the CWU - Credit: Archant

Postal workers based at Stevenage’s London Road delivery office are striking today.

About 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) across the UK began their 24-hour strike at 4am.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, said that “postal workers face the biggest ever assault on their jobs, terms and conditions in the history of Royal Mail.”

The CWU said that proposed changes would “effectively see 115,000 employees in secure, well-paid jobs be turned into a casualised, financially precarious workforce overnight.”

According to the union, the plans include “delaying the arrival of post to members of the public by three hours” and “a dramatic reduction in workers’ sick pay.”

Ward described the proposals as part of “an asset stripping business plan that will see the break-up of the company and the end of Royal Mail as a major contributor to the UK economy.”

The current day of strike action is the sixth out of a scheduled 25, with further action planned in the week of Black Friday and in the run-up to Christmas.

Royal Mail apologised for the disruption and said: “we’re doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption.”