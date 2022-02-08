Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Why are Stevenage post boxes being painted pink?

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:21 AM February 8, 2022
Royal Mail post box painted pink in Stevenage

This Royal Mail post box in Bedwell Crescent in Stevenage is one of several in the town painted pink recently - Credit: Louise McEvoy

Have you been wondering why Royal Mail post boxes in Stevenage have been painted pink?

Over the past two weeks, some of the town's post boxes - including in Bedwell Crescent - have been painted a pale pink, prompting speculation as to the reason why. One theory for the new paint job is a change of colour to mark Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Clarifying the matter, a Royal Mail spokesman explained: "We have an ongoing programme of post box maintenance which involves application of a pink primer before the box is repainted in its iconic red. We aim to keep any disruption to a minimum while the work is carried out. Depending on the weather, they should be back to red within a week.”

Did you know the first British pillar boxes were opened in 1852 in Jersey?

Many of the UK's earliest boxes were painted green to blend in with the landscape, but were repainted red by 1884 to increase visibility.

