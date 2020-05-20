Advanced search

Rotary Stevenage Grange launches coronavirus online chess club

PUBLISHED: 11:26 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 20 May 2020

The COVID Chess Challenge is open to all ages and abilities. Picture: Stevenage Rotary Grange

The COVID Chess Challenge is open to all ages and abilities. Picture: Stevenage Rotary Grange

Rotary Stevenage Grange has created an online chess challenge to help keep Stevenage residents socially active during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The COVID Chess Challenge will be launching later this month, and anyone is free to join, of all ages and abilities.

Club President Ian Begg said: “Chess offers a great contribution to mental wellbeing. It enables people, young and old, to maintain and forge new friendships during the lockdown. Undertaken safely online, chess has no boundaries of age, race, or ability.”

The challenge takes place on a website called Lichess. It is free, and requires only a quick sign up before joining the ‘Stevenage Grange Chess Club.’

The club’s first tournament will be called The Bob Fowler challenge, in memory of the former mayor – and renowned chess player – who sadly passed away with COVID-19 last month.

If you would like to join, go to the club’s private Facebook group ‘Grange Chess Club,’ or contact Rotarian James Corrigan at james@sgrc.org.uk.

If you would like to join, go to the club's private Facebook group 'Grange Chess Club,' or contact Rotarian James Corrigan at james@sgrc.org.uk.

