Rotary Stevenage Grange launches coronavirus online chess club

The COVID Chess Challenge is open to all ages and abilities. Picture: Stevenage Rotary Grange Archant

Rotary Stevenage Grange has created an online chess challenge to help keep Stevenage residents socially active during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The COVID Chess Challenge will be launching later this month, and anyone is free to join, of all ages and abilities.

You may also want to watch:

Club President Ian Begg said: “Chess offers a great contribution to mental wellbeing. It enables people, young and old, to maintain and forge new friendships during the lockdown. Undertaken safely online, chess has no boundaries of age, race, or ability.”

The challenge takes place on a website called Lichess. It is free, and requires only a quick sign up before joining the ‘Stevenage Grange Chess Club.’

The club’s first tournament will be called The Bob Fowler challenge, in memory of the former mayor – and renowned chess player – who sadly passed away with COVID-19 last month.

If you would like to join, go to the club’s private Facebook group ‘Grange Chess Club,’ or contact Rotarian James Corrigan at james@sgrc.org.uk.