Advanced search

Roebuck care home residents join children for school dinner

PUBLISHED: 14:53 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 16 December 2019

Schoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq Ali

Schoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq Ali

Archant

A Stevenage primary school opened its doors to Roebuck Nursing Home residents, who shared a meal with the children as part for an initiative by school caterers, Hertfordshire Catering Ltd.

Schoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq AliSchoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq Ali

Four of the care home's residents, along with two carers, visited Shephalbury Park Primary School in Burydale last Wednesday as part of a project that will continue to bring monthly visits to the school.

The children set up a special dining room for lunch with their guests to enjoy meals served by HCL.

On the menu was roast chicken with sage and onion stuffing and roast potatoes with seasonal vegetables with gravy and a reduced-sugar dessert.

Studies suggest this type of collaboration can decrease older people's loneliness, delay mental decline, lower blood pressure and even reduce the risk of disease or death. The project also aims to promote and narrow the intergenerational gap.

Schoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq AliSchoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq Ali

You may also want to watch:

Mr Conway, headteacher at Shephalbury, said: "We're delighted to partner with HCL and Roebuck Nursing Home. There was a really lovely atmosphere throughout the morning in the school, everyone was smiling, and the children were thrilled to see their elderly guests enjoying their favourite meal, chatting about their lives and what they enjoyed doing, and playing some games.

"As a school, we think it's important to promote intergenerational activities. The potential benefits for children include positive changes in perceptions and attitudes towards the elderly, increase in self-confidence and positive behaviour in school."

Parents of the children were very supportive of the visit saying that their children had been telling them all about their experiences and the conversations they'd had with the guest visitors.

Schoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq AliSchoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq Ali

Doreen, a resident at Roebuck Nursing Home, said: "It was a lovely lunch, in a specially decorated room by the children. The children were so well behaved, it was the highlight of my week. I enjoyed my morning spending time with the children, we spoke about their schoolwork and played a few games.

"Things have changed a lot since I was in school, with the children using more technology and remembering our school meals were never as tasty as what we ate."

If the project is successful, it will rolled out for care home residents across Stevenage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Thameslink to triple number of cross-London Saturday trains through Stevenage and Hitchin

Thameslink have announced new Saturday train services this winter. Picture: Archant

Stevenage appoint Westley for fourth spell as Boro boss

Graham Westley

Meet your Local Hero Award winner as NHS trust celebrates staff making a difference

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Alice Burrows receiving the Local Hero Award from Comet, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill (left) and NHS trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

Most Read

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Thameslink to triple number of cross-London Saturday trains through Stevenage and Hitchin

Thameslink have announced new Saturday train services this winter. Picture: Archant

Stevenage appoint Westley for fourth spell as Boro boss

Graham Westley

Meet your Local Hero Award winner as NHS trust celebrates staff making a difference

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Alice Burrows receiving the Local Hero Award from Comet, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill (left) and NHS trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

Latest from the The Comet

Roebuck care home residents join children for school dinner

Schoolchildren at Shephalbury Park Primary School in Stevenage welcomed residents from Roebuck Care Home for lunch. Picture: Farooq Ali

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Tis the season to be jolly for Datchworth’s green giants after crushing derby success

Datchworth V Welwyn - Datchworth celebrate Nick Moore's hat-trick try against Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Thameslink to triple number of cross-London Saturday trains through Stevenage and Hitchin

Thameslink have announced new Saturday train services this winter. Picture: Archant

Govia Thameslink now ‘most punctual’ - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists