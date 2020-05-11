Stevenage care home takes on Calais bike challenge in fundraiser for new sensory room

Roebuck resident Mike North (left), will be joining staff on the 145.7 mile cycle. Picture: Roebuck Nursing Home Archant

A care home in Stevenage is raising funds for its new resident sensory room with an epic cycle challenge to Calais – lockdown style.

Mike North was a keen cyclist when living in Cambodia. Picture: Roebuck Nursing Home Mike North was a keen cyclist when living in Cambodia. Picture: Roebuck Nursing Home

Staff at Roebuck Nursing Home, in Stevenage, will be pedalling a heroic 145.7 miles – the equivalent distance from Stevenage to Calais – in a fundraising event for a new multi-functional sensory room.

More than £2,300 has already been raised – just shy of their £2,500 target – with the cycle challenge taking place on Friday, May 22.

Roebuck care worker Ria Bradford said the home has been “overwhelmed” with the “generous” contributions, and she said the sensory room will make a huge difference to the lives of residents.

“A sensory room not only gives residents a room to relax and unwind in, it also provides them with a change of scenery,” Ria said.

“Now more than ever, a room of this purpose would be very beneficial, and although we did consider postponing the fundraiser, we all feel it’s too important!

“The room will enable our residents to indulge in quiet and relaxing activities, which provides huge benefits to their wellbeing – and is an oasis away from familiar surroundings.”

One inspirational resident, Mike North – who is also an amputee – is defying the odds to join staff with the challenge, and will be pedalling with his strong right leg to help complete the 145.7 miles.

Mike used to be a keen cyclist when he was living in Cambodia, and it was there he picked up the nickname ‘Mad Englishman.”

“This will be the first time I have cycled with just one leg, which will be an experience for me,” Mike said in an interview on Roebuck Nursing Home’s Facebook page.

“It’s going to take a bit of work, but I’m absolutely ready for the challenge, and I’m up for it. I think the sensory room is really important for everyone here, and will be beneficial for residents.”

For more information about the Calais bike challenge, or if you would like to donate, visit Roebuck’s Facebook page by searching ‘RoebuckNursing.’

All 145.7 miles will be completed from a stationary pedal bike at Roebuck, and the big event will be live streamed on their Facebook page – complete with French-themed costumes.