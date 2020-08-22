Skilled volunteer needed to help finish Stevenage sensory garden project

A skilled volunteer is being sought to lay block paving as part of a project to create a sensory garden at a primary school.

Armed with a small charitable grant and donations from local businesses, mum Catherine Everett organised a group of volunteers to establish the special garden at Roebuck Academy in Stevenage, where her daughters Anna and Evie are pupils.

Sensory gardens include features, surfaces, objects and plants that stimulate our senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.

Catherine, who lives in Stevenage, said: “The only thing holding us up now is finding someone to lay the block paving. All our previous volunteers are so busy now life is back [after the coronavirus lockdown] and it’s become a bit of a bottleneck. I’ve asked in the school community but drawn a blank.”

If you can help, email Catherine at catblunden@yahoo.co.uk