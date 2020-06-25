Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

A man was left needing hospital treatment after suffering a violent robbery in Stevenage earlier this month.

Police are appealing for information on the incident, which happened on Sunday, June 7 just before 11.30pm in Lonsdale Road – close to the junction with Archer Road.

The victim, a man in his thirties, had left the Shell garage on his electric scooter when he was approached by two males who emerged from a dark car.

They began assaulting him before heading back to the vehicle. A third male then approached the victim from behind and further assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground.

After the three men drove away, the victim noticed they had stolen his bank card and a portion of cash. He was left with two black eyes and facial injuries which required stitches at hospital.

Detective constable Lotty Lewis, from the Stevenage local crime unit, said: “We are doing everything we can to find those responsible for this and I am urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone with other information about the incident to get in touch.

“The three offenders are described as being around 5ft 9in tall – and all of a slim build. Two of them were dressed in dark clothing.

“We believe the dark coloured vehicle may have been a Honda Civic or something similar. Were you in the area? Did you see anything suspicious?

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lotty.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/44950/20.”

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.