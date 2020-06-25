Advanced search

Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

PUBLISHED: 14:13 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 25 June 2020

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Archant

A man was left needing hospital treatment after suffering a violent robbery in Stevenage earlier this month.

Police are appealing for information on the incident, which happened on Sunday, June 7 just before 11.30pm in Lonsdale Road – close to the junction with Archer Road.

The victim, a man in his thirties, had left the Shell garage on his electric scooter when he was approached by two males who emerged from a dark car.

They began assaulting him before heading back to the vehicle. A third male then approached the victim from behind and further assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground.

You may also want to watch:

After the three men drove away, the victim noticed they had stolen his bank card and a portion of cash. He was left with two black eyes and facial injuries which required stitches at hospital.

Detective constable Lotty Lewis, from the Stevenage local crime unit, said: “We are doing everything we can to find those responsible for this and I am urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone with other information about the incident to get in touch.

“The three offenders are described as being around 5ft 9in tall – and all of a slim build. Two of them were dressed in dark clothing.

“We believe the dark coloured vehicle may have been a Honda Civic or something similar. Were you in the area? Did you see anything suspicious?

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lotty.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/44950/20.”

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Proposals for new Stevenage bus station given green light

Aerial view of the proposed interchange south of the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre. Picture: SBC

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Hitchin teenager pleads guilty to calling former Stevenage FC steward a ‘monkey’

A 17-year-old from Hitchin has pleaded guilty to racially abusing a former Stevenage FC steward. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Proposals for new Stevenage bus station given green light

Aerial view of the proposed interchange south of the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre. Picture: SBC

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Hitchin teenager pleads guilty to calling former Stevenage FC steward a ‘monkey’

A 17-year-old from Hitchin has pleaded guilty to racially abusing a former Stevenage FC steward. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Non-league clubs facing further financial hit as FA slash cup prize funds

Potters Bar Town made the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Stevenage town centre to discuss regeneration

Labour Leader Keir Starmer visits Stevenage to discuss the role of towns and our economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Contactless GP service launches at Stevenage Asda

The new contact-less GP service on offer at Stevenage Asda's pharmacy. Picture: Rachel Gosney

Femi Akinwande becomes second Stevenage signing of the summer

New Stevenage signing Femi Akinwande (right) scored Braintree Town's second goal in a 3-0 win at St Albans City in August. Picture: JIM STANDEN