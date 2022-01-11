Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Latest on Stevenage Marks & Spencer store opening

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:44 AM January 11, 2022
Outside new Marks & Spencer on Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage

Workmen are finishing the exterior of the new M&S store on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage, ahead of its opening in the spring - Credit: Louise McEvoy

With just nine weeks to go until the anticipated opening of a new Marks & Spencer store in Stevenage, the finishing touches are being made to the building's exterior, and the deadline for submitting job applications is next week.

The store on the Roaring Meg Retail Park will cover nearly 10,000 square metres across two floors and include a foodhall and cafe.

It replaces Debenhams and will create up to 150 jobs. Various customer assistant roles and managerial positions are advertised on the M&S website, with application closing dates of January 19 and 20.

M&S has previously publicised an anticipated store opening date of March 16. A spokesman said: “We are looking forward to opening our new M&S store in Stevenage this spring and will keep the community updated as works on the site continue to progress.”

M&S left Stevenage in 2015, saying the town centre store in Queensway was no longer commercially viable.

Retail
Stevenage News

