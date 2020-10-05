Advanced search

Council addresses increase in ‘dangerous’ PPE littering in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:09 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 05 October 2020

The increase in used PPE littering Stevenage, including disposable face masks, is not only an environmental issue, but also a risk to public health. Picture: Pexels

The increase in used PPE littering Stevenage, including disposable face masks, is not only an environmental issue, but also a risk to public health. Picture: Pexels

Archant

Stop dumping used personal protective equipment - that is the clear message to people in Stevenage, where littering of this potentially hazardous waste is on the rise.

With people in England now required by law to wear face coverings in most indoor places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevenage Borough Council says used disposable PPE litter - which could be contaminated with COVID-19 - is on the increase. This is not only causing an eyesore and an environmental issue, but also a risk to public health.

A council spokesman said: “We’re seeing an increase in masks and other PPE being littered around Stevenage. This is dangerous for people and animals, unsightly, and clearing it diverts time and money away from other services. There is no excuse for littering. If the bins are full, take your rubbish home with you.”

One resident said: “It makes me so angry. It’s just lazy and uncaring. I hate to think of the rubbish because of this virus. Medical staff need to use the disposable PPE but most others could use washable masks.”

You may also want to watch:

Disposable PPE is intended for single use in order to avoid cross contamination in settings such as hospitals, but movements including the #breakfreefromplastic PPE Campaign - created by members of the European Plastics and Health Task Force - are encouraging the general public to wear reusable masks to protect the planet.

Environmentally-conscious Cleanne Blackmore, who lives in Stevenage, says she wears gloves to pick up discarded PPE if she sees it, binning 15 face masks on her walk home from the town centre on Friday.

The council spokesman added: “We all have a role to play in keeping Stevenage clean and reducing the spread of coronavirus. If residents have any PPE gloves and masks to dispose of, these should be placed in a separate bag and put in a waste bin. If anyone has symptoms of coronavirus, the PPE should be set aside for 72 hours then put in their general waste bin.”

Environmental enforcement officers can issue a fixed penalty notice of £75 to those caught littering. A fine of up to £2,500 can be issued by a court on conviction of a littering offence.

To report a Stevenage litter bin problem, visit stevenage.gov.uk/environment/street-care-and-cleaning

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Council addresses increase in ‘dangerous’ PPE littering in Stevenage

The increase in used PPE littering Stevenage, including disposable face masks, is not only an environmental issue, but also a risk to public health. Picture: Pexels

‘Rhino Dave’ praises North Herts community after fantastic fundraising effort

Rhino Dave and Stephen and Ric from Hitchin Hares pose in Hitchin. Picture: Jake Amos

Stevenage homes given all clear after bomb squad deems area ‘safe and well’

Paramedics and police both attended the scene in Sandown Road, Stevenage. Picture: Gary Sanderson

Cineworld Stevenage one of 127 UK screens to shut down after Bond film delay

Cineworld

Help support essential local newspapers with Journalism Matters campaign

The Journalism Matters campaign highlights the importance of local journalism, which is especially important during the pandemic.