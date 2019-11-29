Advanced search

Two arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences after police raid in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 29 November 2019

A 56-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested following a police raid in Stevenage.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences following a police raid in Stevenage yesterday.

Officers from Stevenage and North Herts Operation Scorpion teams along with Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood officers executed a warrant and forced entry to an address in Homestead Moat at around 7.30am yesterday, where suspected class A and B drugs were seized.

A 56-year-old man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 35-year-old woman, also from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

Both have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Commenting on the operation, Detective Inspector Graeme Walsingham said: "The warrant was part of our continued commitment to tackle those involved in the supply of drugs.

"We recognise the impact this activity has on the local community and will utilise a full range of policing tactics to target those we believe to be involved in criminal activity.

"We will continue to work with local partners and the local community to gather intelligence and provide reassurance."

If you have any information relating to drug activity in this or other areas contact police on 101 or report online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

