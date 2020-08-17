Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street
PUBLISHED: 12:47 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 17 August 2020
Residents were asked to vacate their homes after a suspected First World War explosive device was discovered by builders working on a property in Stevenage today.
Cordons were put in place in Hertford Road, specifically at the junction with Ranworth Avenue, after builders dug up the suspected historic bomb earlier this morning.
Nearby houses were asked to evacuate as the Explosive Ordnance Company made their way to the scene, and police advised people to avoid the area.
We can now reveal that the EOD has safely been and gone, and the explosive device was a deactivated WW1 grenade.
