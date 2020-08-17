Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Residents were asked to vacate their homes after a suspected First World War explosive device was discovered by builders working on a property in Stevenage today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Cordons were put in place in Hertford Road, specifically at the junction with Ranworth Avenue, after builders dug up the suspected historic bomb earlier this morning.

Nearby houses were asked to evacuate as the Explosive Ordnance Company made their way to the scene, and police advised people to avoid the area.

We can now reveal that the EOD has safely been and gone, and the explosive device was a deactivated WW1 grenade.