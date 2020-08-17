Advanced search

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

PUBLISHED: 12:47 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 17 August 2020

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Residents were asked to vacate their homes after a suspected First World War explosive device was discovered by builders working on a property in Stevenage today.

Cordons were put in place in Hertford Road, specifically at the junction with Ranworth Avenue, after builders dug up the suspected historic bomb earlier this morning.

Nearby houses were asked to evacuate as the Explosive Ordnance Company made their way to the scene, and police advised people to avoid the area.

We can now reveal that the EOD has safely been and gone, and the explosive device was a deactivated WW1 grenade.

