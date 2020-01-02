Significant step forward in Stevenage town centre regeneration project as major plans submitted

The SG1 planning application for the Stevenage town centre regeneration has been submitted. Picture: Mace Archant

Another step towards the regeneration of Stevenage town centre has been made this week, as construction firm Mace submitted a major planning application covering 14.5 acres of the town centre.

The application comes following months of consultation with residents and businesses to establish views on how the town centre should be revived.

The proposal, known as SG1, seeks to transform a significant portion of the town centre, to complement the new developments that are already under way at the north end of Queensway and in Town Square.

If approved, SG1 will eventually provide more than 1,800 new homes, 3,500sqm of retail and commercial floor space, a new public square and a new park, as well as a public services hub and a new primary school.

Mace director Kevin Cowin said: "This is an ambitious and carefully crafted proposal that expresses our confidence in Stevenage town centre.

"We aim to revitalise the town centre by introducing new homes, vibrant activities, community facilities and inviting public spaces.

"Our vision is to deliver a thriving, successful and attractive heart to Stevenage which will serve the needs of local people and businesses for decades to come."

The outline proposal for the 14.5 acre masterplan which is divided into 10 development plots. It also contains a detailed application for the first two plots in the first phase which includes the area of Swingate South Car Park and Swingate House, as well as the former police building in Southgate.

The first phase proposes 760 new homes in the town centre. Future phases will add new retail and commercial floor space in addition to further new homes. At the centre of the masterplan fronting onto the town square will be a new 'public services hub', which will be the focal point for NHS health facilities, a new public library, the voluntary sector, council services and more.

Plans also include increased biodiversity and new planting in a new Garden Square, a public tree-lined boulevard, and a park and pond at the new Southgate Park to the south of Queensway.

A new mini square which will be known as 'Arrival Square' is also planned to greet visitors at the bottom of the access ramp to the railway station and welcome people to the town centre.

Further information on the SG1 town centre regeneration can be found at sg1consult.info., Facebook page www.facebook.com/SG1consultation and Twitter @SG1consultation.

More information on the wider 20-year, £1bn town regeneration plans can be found at www.stevenage-even-better.com and on Twitter and Instagram.