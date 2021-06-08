Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Stevenage Recycling Centre now open longer

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:16 AM June 8, 2021   
Entrance to Stevenage Recycling Centre

Stevenage Recycling Centre is now open longer to help meet increased demand - Credit: Hertfordshire County Council

Three of the county's biggest and busiest recycling centres - including Stevenage - are now open every day, with extended opening hours in response to increased demand.

The changes at Stevenage, Ware and Waterdale (Garston) are to reduce waiting times and pressure on other Herts sites.

Simon Aries, Herts County Council's assistant director for waste and environmental management, said: "Many people have used lockdown as an opportunity for clear-outs and gardening, but we believe demand will remain high and we want to increase accessibility of these centres and continue to encourage residents to recycle their waste and support our environment.”

The Stevenage centre is now open from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Friday and from 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Social distancing measures and limits on visitor numbers remain in place.

Visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres to check queueing times and live webcams.

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire County Council
Environment
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A concept image of the new Marks and Spencer Foodhall that could be coming to Stevenage, subject to

Planning

Planning permission opens way for M&S return to Stevenage

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Holly Foster, 33, has been described as "vivacious, vibrant and a lively soul" by her mother

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'lively soul' Holly Foster

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
TSB St Albans Millfield Estates

Hitchin bank to close at end of trading day

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus