Stevenage Recycling Centre now open longer

Published: 10:16 AM June 8, 2021

Stevenage Recycling Centre is now open longer to help meet increased demand - Credit: Hertfordshire County Council

Three of the county's biggest and busiest recycling centres - including Stevenage - are now open every day, with extended opening hours in response to increased demand.

The changes at Stevenage, Ware and Waterdale (Garston) are to reduce waiting times and pressure on other Herts sites.

Simon Aries, Herts County Council's assistant director for waste and environmental management, said: "Many people have used lockdown as an opportunity for clear-outs and gardening, but we believe demand will remain high and we want to increase accessibility of these centres and continue to encourage residents to recycle their waste and support our environment.”

The Stevenage centre is now open from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Friday and from 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Social distancing measures and limits on visitor numbers remain in place.

Visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres to check queueing times and live webcams.