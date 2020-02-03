Advanced search

Stevenage Borough Council to phase in recycling bags to replace boxes

PUBLISHED: 06:54 04 February 2020

Stevenage Borough Council is to introduce new heavy duty recycling bags, which will replace the existing boxes.

The new bags will be phased in - initially replacing any recycling boxes that have been broken, lost or stolen, and used for any new homes.

The council currently provides three recycling boxes - blue for paper and cardboard, black for plastic and cans and red for glass - as well as a brown wheelie bin for garden waste, a small caddy for food waste and a black wheelie bin for general waste.

The bags have a weight at the bottom to prevent them from moving.

They also feature an attached lid with a Velcro seal to hold it down, keeping both the elements and animals out.

To report your recycling box as broken, stolen or lost, call 01438 242323 or email environmental.services@stevenage.gov.uk.

