Council issues warning after spate of fly-tipping in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council are warning residents that they will face fixed penalty fines of £300 if caught fly-tipping. Picture: SBC Archant

Fly-tippers are being reminded that they could be fined hundreds of pounds, in a stark warning from the council as rubbish continues to pile up in certain parts of Stevenage.

Stevenage Borough Council say fly-tipping has been a particular problem in recent weeks. Picture: SBC Stevenage Borough Council say fly-tipping has been a particular problem in recent weeks. Picture: SBC

Stevenage Borough Council posted a number of pictures on their website, highlighting piles of rubbish that had been left next to recycling banks in the town in recent weeks.

The council say these recycling banks are emptied four times a week, but argue many people are not bothering to check if they’re full, and would rather dump their rubbish next to them.

Fly-tippers can be hit with a fixed penalty notice of £300 if caught.

Commenting on this, councillor John Gardner, SBC’s executive member for environment and regeneration, said: “Any items left outside of recycling banks are classed as fly-tipping, which is unsightly, dangerous, and costs us time and money to clear.

“Our recycling banks are emptied four times a week, and our street cleansing teams clear any fly-tips daily, but unfortunately we’re finding that people are not even checking to see if the banks are full and are simply leaving a large number of items beside them.

“If you do get to a recycling bank and find it is full, please report this to us and take your items home with you, or to the recycling centre or a charity shop when they are open.”