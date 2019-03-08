Stevenage Re-imagined launched with free fun day

Saturday's Stevenage Cultural Day. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

A new 10-year plan to make Stevenage "an attractive destination for all" was launched on Saturday with a free fun day in the town centre.

The plan, called Stevenage Re-imagined, was commissioned by Stevenage Borough Council and Arts Council England.

After community consultation, a partnership called Arts & Heritage Forum was developed and is open for Stevenage's residents to join and contribute to the town's multi-million pound regeneration plan. A key aim of the plan is collective ownership and collaboration between organisations and individuals.

A Stevenage Borough Council spokesperson said that the plan focuses on making Stevenage "an attractive destination for all".

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for children, young people and leisure, sees this as "a bold new era" for the town he hopes one day becomes a "destination creative town".

2019 also marks the 25th anniversary of Stevenage Festival, and Stevenage Re-imagined was revealed during the free fun day in Town Square on Saturday.

Councillor Henry said: "Where better to launch this strategy, as Stevenage Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary and shows to the world the fantastic contributions arts and culture already makes to our town?"