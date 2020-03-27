Advanced search

Rainbow trail keeps Stevenage smiling throughout lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:10 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 27 March 2020

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina Anderson

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina Anderson

A trail of rainbows has appeared in Stevenage as families and schoolchildren cheer on our key workers with messages of hope and solidarity.

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage has a message for our NHS 'superheroes'. Picture: Christina AndersonWoolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage has a message for our NHS 'superheroes'. Picture: Christina Anderson

Residents, young and old alike, have been decorating their windows and gardens with heartwarming messages of support for NHS staff, and anyone else on the frontline against coronavirus.

Pupils of key workers at Woolenwick Junior School have gone the extra mile, designing a beautiful message for “our NHS superheroes” on their school playground.

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina AndersonStevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina Anderson

Other families have been paying tribute with their own displays of solidarity.

Five-year-old Alfie Byatt has been painting messages on his front window and said he “wants to make people smile and feel better,” and hopes “everyone will remember to be kind.”

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina AndersonStevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina Anderson

Graham McDonough and his eight-year-old son have also joined in the rainbow trail, designing a poster which says: “Stevenage together - we will beat it.”

If you have painted rainbows on your home, or shown your support for our key workers in another way, send your photos in to news@thecomet.net

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina AndersonStevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina Anderson

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina AndersonStevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Christina Anderson

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Kayleigh TaylorStevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Kayleigh Taylor

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage has a message for our NHS 'superheroes'. Picture: Christina AndersonWoolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage has a message for our NHS 'superheroes'. Picture: Christina Anderson

Stevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Graham McdonoughStevenage residents and families have been showing their love for our key workers. Picture: Graham Mcdonough

