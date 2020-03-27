Rainbow trail keeps Stevenage smiling throughout lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:10 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 27 March 2020
A trail of rainbows has appeared in Stevenage as families and schoolchildren cheer on our key workers with messages of hope and solidarity.
Residents, young and old alike, have been decorating their windows and gardens with heartwarming messages of support for NHS staff, and anyone else on the frontline against coronavirus.
Pupils of key workers at Woolenwick Junior School have gone the extra mile, designing a beautiful message for “our NHS superheroes” on their school playground.
Other families have been paying tribute with their own displays of solidarity.
Five-year-old Alfie Byatt has been painting messages on his front window and said he “wants to make people smile and feel better,” and hopes “everyone will remember to be kind.”
Graham McDonough and his eight-year-old son have also joined in the rainbow trail, designing a poster which says: “Stevenage together - we will beat it.”
