Men to take part in Stevenage Race for Life for first time

Men are being invited for the first time to join in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life – a women-only event since it first started more than 25 years ago.

Stevenage’s Race for Life will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday, July 7, and there is 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

Race for Life is a series of 5k and 10k events across the country which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Annie Ashwell, Cancer Research UK’s Stevenage event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Stevenage access to the latest treatments.”

You do not need to be sporty to take part. You do not need to train or compete against anyone else. You can run, walk or jog the course at your own pace.

Annie said: “Race for Life is an inspirational movement which unites participants in Stevenage with people across Hertfordshire and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in Race for Life enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer, or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.”

She added: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone – women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Thanks to donations, Cancer Research UK funds research into 200 types of cancer. The UK’s cancer survival rate has doubled since the early 1970s.

To enter Race for Life, which is £14.99 for adults and £10 for children for either distance, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.