Avid quizmaster raising funds for rape and sexual assault support service
- Credit: Courtesy of Jeff Owen/Georgia Barrow
A Stevenage-based quizmaster, who has been hosting quizzes for various charities over the last nine years, has teamed up with a Hertfordshire rape support charity for his next event.
Red Kite is an independent rape and sexual abuse support service which has received no state funding to date, relying on fundraising and applying for small grants.
The team hopes to expand their presence across Stevenage and North Herts by raising awareness and funds for the helpline and other services on offer.
Chair of Red Kite, Siobhan Nundrum told the Comet: "In Stevenage, although numbers are falling, there's still an alarming number of rapes and sexual assaults. We need to be active in the areas where there's the greatest need.
"Stevenage has the highest rate of sexual crime in the county, and we have been taking callers and referrals from professional colleagues since our helpline opened in December 2020."
The team has been out at community events across Hertfordshire, including Baldock Beer Festival, to raise their profile as well as securing some much-needed funds.
As well as the helpline service, Red Kite also provide a Recovery Therapy Service to survivors, which is staffed only by fully qualified and registered therapists.
Siobhan added: "It is our belief that after having experienced rape or sexual abuse, survivors deserve that most skilled help to assist them in their recovery journey."
To help the cause, Quizmaster Jeff Owen will host a fun quiz at Bedwell Community Centre on Saturday, July 9, with the support of the Friends of Red Kite group CEO Kate Foxwell.
"I look for local charities to support with my quizzes - especially ones that are finding it difficult to raise enough money," Jeff said.
The quiz will take place at the Bedwell Community Centre on Saturday, July 9, from 7pm to 11pm.
Tickets cost £12 per person and include a fish and chip supper - or vegan alternative. It is eight people maximum per team.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Kate Foxwell on kate.foxwell@redkitesupport.org.uk, or call her on 07885 796152.
If you are in need of support, Red Kite's specially trained helpline volunteers ca be reached on 01279 790450, or via email at enquiries@redkitesupport.org.uk.