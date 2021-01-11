Inspirational schoolboy battling brain tumour raises £5k for charity

Published: 11:34 AM January 11, 2021

Stevenage Barclay Academy pupil Luke Webber has undergone a nine-hour operation to try to remove a tumour from his brain. The inspirational Year 8 pupil has raised more than £5,000 for charity while being seriously ill - Credit: Courtesy of Hayley Warner

A Stevenage schoolboy battling a brain tumour has been hailed "an absolute warrior" after bravely undergoing a nine-hour operation, and for raising more than £5,000 for charity while seriously ill.

Luke Webber, a Year 8 pupil at Barclay Academy in Stevenage, was diagnosed with a rare type of brain tumour called craniopharyngioma during summer last year, after experiencing headaches and problems with his vision.

Craniopharyngioma is a benign brain tumour that usually grows near the base of the brain, near the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland makes hormones that control important body functions and craniopharyngiomas can change the way in which it works, including causing growth problems, diabetes, loss of eyesight, nausea and headaches.

Luke's brain tumour is very hard to treat. He had surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to try to remove it after being diagnosed, and last month he underwent a further operation to try to remove the tumour. Luke will go on to receive a type of radiotherapy called proton beam therapy in Manchester.

Hayley Warner, head of Year 8 at Barclay Academy, said: "Luke's operation went well. He was in surgery for nine hours. He then came out of hospital one week later and was able to go home. He's an absolute warrior. The doctors confirmed they got 80 to 85 per cent of the total tumour, and Luke will be heading to Manchester for his proton beam treatment in February."

During his illness, Luke has been keen to raise money for children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope, which has supported him through the Brainbow rehabilitation service at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He set a target of raising £500 through fundraising events including a non-uniform day at his school - which had a blue theme in honour of Luke being a staunch Queens Park Rangers fan. He has smashed his fundraising target, having raised £5,613 at the time of writing.

Hayley said: "He has raised so much money now, it's fantastic."

You can still support Luke's fundraising efforts by making a donation via https://justgiving.com/fundraising/hayley-warner8