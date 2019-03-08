Advanced search

Stevenage pair in chariot race help raise £61,500 for Cancer Research UK

PUBLISHED: 11:58 06 July 2019

Claire and Andy's team came in fifth place. Picture courtesy of Leisure PR.

Archant

A five-mile charity chariot race has raised more than £60,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Claire Holden with some of the members of her team. Picture courtesy of Leisure PR.Claire Holden with some of the members of her team. Picture courtesy of Leisure PR.

Staff from two Stevenage pubs - Andy Cottam from The Drapers Arms and Claire Holden from The Old Post Office - were part of a 10-strong team which competed against seven other teams in Pedibuses for Stonegate Pub Company's London fundraising race.

In full Spartan dress, and with a staggered start, the teams had to pedal a circular route against the clock, with Andy and Claire's team coming in fifth place.

The two Stevenage pubs together raised £441 and the overall event amassed £61,500 for Cancer Research UK.

Stonegate's Colin Hawkins initiated the fundraising idea and said: "The team has done a fantastic job in raising so much money - it is an incredible achievement.

"We've all been touched by cancer in some way in our lives, so we wanted to do our bit to raise money to help stamp out this awful disease."

