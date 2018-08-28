Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thought-provoking drop-in session as Stevenage prepares for Holocaust Memorial Day

PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 January 2019

Mayoress Councillor Laurie Chester and mayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notley with library staff and the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayoress Councillor Laurie Chester and mayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notley with library staff and the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow, an awareness event has been held at Stevenage Central Library.

Ruby Little, six, leaves a note on the tree about her family history as part of the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOORuby Little, six, leaves a note on the tree about her family history as part of the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOO

Last Saturday’s drop-in session, attended by Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and members of the Stevenage Liberal Synagogue, encouraged people to add messages to the town’s HMD tree.

HMD is marked annually on January 27, which is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – the largest Nazi death camp.

This year’s theme ‘torn from home’ reflects on the enforced loss of a safe place to call ‘home’ as part of the trauma for people facing persecution and genocide.

HMD 2019 will also mark the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda and the 40th anniversary of the end of the genocide in Cambodia.

Mayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notley and mayoress Councillor Laurie Chester leave a note on the tree about their family history as part of the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOOMayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notley and mayoress Councillor Laurie Chester leave a note on the tree about their family history as part of the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Borough Council will be holding its service of commemoration at 6.30pm on Monday in the council chamber at Daneshill House, Danestrete. All are welcome.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Latest from the The Comet

Thought-provoking drop-in session as Stevenage prepares for Holocaust Memorial Day

Mayoress Councillor Laurie Chester and mayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notley with library staff and the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOO

New North Herts chief inspector: ‘We must continue to work together to tackle crime’

Sally Phillips is the new chief inspector for North Herts. Picture: Herts police

Serious incidents over medication errors in our hospitals are under investigation

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

BTP officer issues warning over carrying knives after Stevenage stabbing sentence

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists