Thought-provoking drop-in session as Stevenage prepares for Holocaust Memorial Day
PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 January 2019
Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow, an awareness event has been held at Stevenage Central Library.
Last Saturday’s drop-in session, attended by Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and members of the Stevenage Liberal Synagogue, encouraged people to add messages to the town’s HMD tree.
HMD is marked annually on January 27, which is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – the largest Nazi death camp.
This year’s theme ‘torn from home’ reflects on the enforced loss of a safe place to call ‘home’ as part of the trauma for people facing persecution and genocide.
HMD 2019 will also mark the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda and the 40th anniversary of the end of the genocide in Cambodia.
Stevenage Borough Council will be holding its service of commemoration at 6.30pm on Monday in the council chamber at Daneshill House, Danestrete. All are welcome.