Stevenage power outage expected to last until afternoon

The current situation in Stevenage. Picture: UK Power Network Archant

A power cut that is affecting large parts of the western side of Stevenage and the A1(M) is expected to last until this afternoon.

According to UK Power Networks, the reason for this disruption is a fault within its electrical equipment.

Electricity is expected to be back on between 2pm and 3pm today.