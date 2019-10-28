CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police Archant

CCTV images have been released after an offender broke into a Stevenage property and stole a set of van keys.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for help to find the person pictured, as they believe they were in the area at the time of the burglary - which happened in Pound Avenue on Sunday, October 6 - and may have information which could help the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise this person, email Det Con Trudi Howell at trudi.howell@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/90530/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.