Have you spotted the Queen's Platinum Jubilee-themed knitted toppers on postboxes across Stevenage?

The Stevenage Postbox Knitters have been busy clicking their needles together to create a range of toppers to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne, and to raise money for Stevenage-based charity Cancer Hair Care.

The charity on Middle Row was founded by Jasmin Julia Gupta and is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It offers free, expert advice and support on all aspects of hair loss, hair loss prevention and hair care before, during and after cancer treatments.

Jasmin said: "We run regular services at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, as well as supporting 89 NHS hospitals around the UK."

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Cancer Hair Care is running an initiative called Courage Crowns. Jasmin explained: " As part of our support packages, we are providing knitted crowns for children to wear once they have had their hair cut off ready for cancer treatment.

"We are also providing free, specialist headwear with the Union Jack colours, and jubilee-coloured headbands, so people who are hair-free can join in the celebrations with dignity."

A spokesman for Stevenage Postbox Knitters said: "We are an informal group of individuals and established knitting groups who enjoy sharing our creations for Stevenage to enjoy. We hope passers-by will be delighted when they catch a glimpse of the Platinum Jubilee toppers.

"Final touches are being added to a very special topper to be displayed in Town Square in time for the Platinum Jubilee holiday. The Queen herself will be there, dressed in a beautiful pink ensemble, surrounded by some very famous faces spanning the fashions and occasions of her 70-year reign. All made from wool, with some skill and imagination!"

Stevenage Postbox Knitters said pictures of the Stevenage Platinum Jubilee toppers will be included in a special book showcasing work from across the nation, which will be sent to the Queen.

To make a donation to Cancer Hair Care, visit justgiving.com/campaign/cancerhaircare-couragecrowns.

For support, visit cancerhaircare.co.uk or call 01438 311322.

