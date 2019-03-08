Advanced search

CCTV images released after Stevenage purse theft

PUBLISHED: 14:32 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 20 May 2019

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a purse theft in a Stevenage Post Office. Picture: Herts police

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a purse theft in a Stevenage Post Office. Picture: Herts police

CCTV images have been released after a woman's purse was stolen in Stevenage town centre.

Police are appealing for help to identify the woman pictures as they would like to speak to her in connection with the theft.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 30, in the Post Office inside the WH Smith store in Queensway.

Officers believe the woman was in the area at the time and could have information that will help their investigation.

If you recognise the lady or have any information that could help, contact PCSO Christie Hoare on 101 or email christie.hoare@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 41/38952/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

