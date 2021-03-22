Post box toppers spring into action for Easter celebrations

Gallery

Published: 9:48 AM March 22, 2021

Almost 30 post box toppers have appeared throughout Stevenage in time for Easter - Credit: Jill Borcherds

Spring-themed post box toppers that have been knitted by locals have appeared around Stevenage just in time for Easter.

Following the success of their Christmas-themed efforts, the Stevenage Postbox Knitters have raided their stashes to produce chicks, eggs, rabbits, daffodils, and much more.

The Stevenage Post box Knitters have raided their yarn stashes to produce these impressive decorations - Credit: Jill Borcherds

The groups managed to raise more than £1,000 last year for the Mayor's chosen charities - and this time around they're fundraising for Garden House Hospice and the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal.

Established knitting groups have again been involved as well as lots of individual knitters and crocheters.

These Easter-themed bunnies, eggs and chicks have popped up in Bedwell. Can you find them all? - Credit: Jill Borcherds

Many boxes have been a collaborative effort - a Bedwell topper was made by three generations, with one bunny posted home by a student studying away from Stevenage.

Donations can be made at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StevenagePostboxKnitters

Let us know your favourites! - Credit: Jill Borcherds