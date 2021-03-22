Gallery
Post box toppers spring into action for Easter celebrations
- Credit: Jill Borcherds
Spring-themed post box toppers that have been knitted by locals have appeared around Stevenage just in time for Easter.
Following the success of their Christmas-themed efforts, the Stevenage Postbox Knitters have raided their stashes to produce chicks, eggs, rabbits, daffodils, and much more.
The groups managed to raise more than £1,000 last year for the Mayor's chosen charities - and this time around they're fundraising for Garden House Hospice and the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal.
Established knitting groups have again been involved as well as lots of individual knitters and crocheters.
Many boxes have been a collaborative effort - a Bedwell topper was made by three generations, with one bunny posted home by a student studying away from Stevenage.
Donations can be made at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StevenagePostboxKnitters