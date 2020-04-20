Police respond after week of bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital in Stevenage

At least four bicycles belonging to NHS staff at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital have been stolen since last Wednesday – and police are now appealing to the public for information.

Gary Osborn, a pharmacy porter at Lister, was among those to report a theft, and was blown away by the support he received from the community. After an online appeal from his colleague Alexander Copeland, one resident – Michael James Wenn from Great Ashby – offered to cover the entire cost of a replacement bike.

In response to the spike in thefts, Lister Hospital PCSO Ron Treadwell said: “Stealing a bike in itself is bad enough, but to steal from an NHS worker in these difficult times is truly despicable. We want to find this person/people as soon as possible and will be stepping up patrols around the hospital.

“We are asking for anyone who has been offered a bike, or bike parts for sale, to get in touch. Or if you know someone who is suddenly in possession of a new bike, let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Duncan Hall directly via email at duncan.hall@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/30527.