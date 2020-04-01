Stevenage police to step up patrols as more shops targeted by burglars

Police in Stevenage will be stepping up their patrols in a bid to halt a rising number of burglaries in the town.

Police in and around Stevenage will be increasing their patrols as the number of commercial burglaries continues to rise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since government restrictions came into place, many shops and businesses have had to temporarily close their premises, leaving them potentially more vulnerable to criminal activity.

But Herts police are determined to halt this trend, with increased patrols to serve as a strong deterrent.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Pat McPeake said: We have seen an increase in commercial burglary offences since mid-February and they are unfortunately continuing.

“We have stepped up our patrols in key areas and we are asking people who live near to shops or businesses, to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

“We have also contacted many owners of businesses in the town to give them advice on how to keep their premises secure during this difficult time.