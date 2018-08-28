Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two arrests in Stevenage police operation to disrupt county lines drug dealing

PUBLISHED: 17:47 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:59 17 December 2018

Police stop vehicles on the A602 near Hooks Cross. Picture: Herts police.

Police stop vehicles on the A602 near Hooks Cross. Picture: Herts police.

Archant

Two arrests have been made and nine vehicles seized in a police operation targeting criminals travelling in and out of Stevenage.

Police officers stationed themselves for a seven-hour operation at two sites – one in Broadwater and one on the A602 near to Hooks Cross – last Tuesday.

ANPR – automatic number plate recognition – was used to identify any vehicles which may be of interest or had already come to the attention of the police.

More than 40 vehicles were stopped and checked by road policing officers and representatives from the DVLA.

Two people were arrested – one for failing to appear at court and one for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, not having a driving licence or insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.

Nine vehicles were seized, eight traffic offence reports issued and seven stop searches conducted.

Detective Inspector for Stevenage, Graeme Walsingham, said: “We have seen a rise in the number of criminals being linked to Stevenage crimes who are not from the area.

“We know through our ongoing work into ‘county lines’ that people are travelling into the town to deal drugs and this in turn leads to an increase in acquisitive crime such as burglary, car crime and shoplifting.”

County lines is the name given to describe drug dealing which involves criminal networks from urban areas expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

It often involves the exploitation of children, as gangs use young people and those with mental health or addiction problems to transport drugs and money.

DI Walsingham said: “I am very pleased with the results of this operation.

“Stevenage must not be an easy target and this is just part of our ongoing work to detect, disrupt and deter cross-border criminals who use the road networks to carry out their offending and providing.

“I also want to reassure residents and those who visit the town that we are committed to keeping Stevenage a safe place to live and work.”

If you have any information about criminal activity involving county lines, call Herts police on non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Most Read

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds attend funeral of much-loved Hitchin priest Father Michael Lambert

Around 700 people attended the funeral of Father Michael Lambert. Picture: Susanna Hawksley

Arrest made in Letchworth in connection with Hoddesdon murder

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Development begins on Letchworth shopping centre

Garden Square Shopping Centre is set for a revamp. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage restaurant and cafe in Hitchin to give free Christmas dinners to homeless and elderly

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with staff at Misya Meze and Grill. Picture: Kathie Painter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists