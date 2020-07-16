Police enquiries continue after alleged ‘Super Saturday’ assault with bricks in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 08:03 17 July 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Two members of the public were allegedly assaulted with bricks in Stevenage earlier this month, leading Herts police to launch an investigation.
The incident occurred in an alleyway off High Street in the old town, near the Coach and Horses, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, July 4.
It is alleged that a man had been approached by two men that evening and was struck on the head with a brick.
You may also want to watch:
Another member of the public who intervened reportedly had a brick thrown at him, and was subsequently hospitalised with a leg injury.
A 26–year–old man from Luton was initially arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and common assault.
He was later released with no further action taken.
Police say their enquiries are continuing at this time.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.