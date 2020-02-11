Stevenage police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

Stevenage police station Archant

A Stevenage-based police constable is under investigation following a complaint that he may have used his position for a sexual purpose.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 32-year-old Herts police officer was arrested on January 22 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct: "We can confirm that a 32-year-old Hertfordshire police constable based at Stevenage police station, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has been released on police bail until a later date this month.

"An investigation, conducted by Hertfordshire police under the direction and control of the IOPC, follows a complaint the officer may have abused their position for a sexual purpose."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct oversees the police complaints and investigates the most serious matters independent of the police and government.