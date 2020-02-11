Advanced search

Stevenage police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

PUBLISHED: 17:15 11 February 2020

Stevenage police station

Stevenage police station

Archant

A Stevenage-based police constable is under investigation following a complaint that he may have used his position for a sexual purpose.

The 32-year-old Herts police officer was arrested on January 22 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct: "We can confirm that a 32-year-old Hertfordshire police constable based at Stevenage police station, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has been released on police bail until a later date this month.

"An investigation, conducted by Hertfordshire police under the direction and control of the IOPC, follows a complaint the officer may have abused their position for a sexual purpose."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct oversees the police complaints and investigates the most serious matters independent of the police and government.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Prolific Stevenage shoplifter jailed for 10 months

David Delancy has been jailed for ten months. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Prolific Stevenage shoplifter jailed for 10 months

David Delancy has been jailed for ten months. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage police constable arrested after accusation of using position for sexual purpose

Stevenage police station

Stevenage drivers urged to be vigilant following spate of attempted car thefts

Police have issued advice to drivers following a spate of attempted car thefts in Stevenage. Picture: djedzura.

Council tax rise to accommodate highest police force numbers since 2010

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd with new Herts Police officers. Picture: Herts Police

Project launches to help improve health and wellbeing of children in most deprived areas of Stevenage

The project will focus on ways to facilitate sensitive conversations with children and their families about their health and wellbeing. Picture: Courtesy of the University of Hertfordshire.

Prolific Stevenage shoplifter jailed for 10 months

David Delancy has been jailed for ten months. Picture: Archant
Drive 24