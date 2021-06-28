Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed

Video

Published: 12:20 PM June 28, 2021

A head-on crash involving a police car in Stevenage has resulted in minor injuries, but significant vehicle damage - Credit: Ciaran O Connor

A police car has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle that failed to stop for officers.

At around 8.45pm yesterday, Herts police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically in the Broadwater area of Stevenage.

The vehicle - a silver Ford Titanium S-Max - failed to stop for police and so a stinger was deployed to bring the car to a halt. The car collided with a further police car before coming to a stop.

The collision occurred close to the junction of Hertford Road and London Road (B197). The B197 was closed while the collision was dealt with.

Two officers in the second police vehicle and the driver and passenger, both female, in the S-Max suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests were made.

The incident is being investigated by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit. Anyone who saw the incident, or the Ford in the time before the collision, is asked to call police on 101, quoting ISR 714 of June 27.



