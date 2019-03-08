Police appeal for help to trace missing Stevenage man

Police are keen to trace missing William Mott as soon as possible due to concerns for his welfare. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing this morning, with concerns for his safety and welfare mounting.

William Mott, 57, was last seen in the Broadwater area of Stevenage at 7.10am.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build, balding and clean shaven. William is wearing a navy Tottenham T-shirt, knee-length shorts and blue trainers with white toe caps.

Officers are keen to trace William as soon as possible as there are concerns for his safety and welfare at this time.

If you think you have seen William or have any information relating to his whereabouts please call 999 immediately.