Stevenage play areas open as COVID-19 lockdown eases, but may shut if safety advice is ignored

PUBLISHED: 12:41 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 04 July 2020

Children’s play areas across Stevenage are open from today - with the exception of two - as the coronavirus lockdown continues to ease.

Safety measures to follow are displayed at each site. They include only one adult accompanying a child, only entering a site if equipment is empty and available for use, and maintaining a two-metre distance between different family groups at all times.

People are also asked not to eat or drink within a play area, to take hand sanitisers or wipes to use before and after visiting a site, and to stay at home if anyone in your household is displaying coronavirus symptoms.

A Stevenage Borough Council spokesman said: “We have been working hard this week to get play areas open for our residents from this weekend. Our teams have been busy cutting the grass and inspecting all of the equipment to make sure it is safe for you to use. Hampson Park and Peartree Park need further repairs and will open as soon as it’s completed.

“The advice is provided to help protect people using the play areas. We want to provide the play areas for everyone to enjoy, but if the safety tips are not followed we may have to close sites again.

“Outdoor gyms will start to be opened up from next week, so look out for social media updates and advice posters.”

