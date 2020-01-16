Thieves target community buildings in Stevenage burglary spate

A spate of burglaries in the Pin Green area of Stevenage this week have led police to believe the incidents are connected.

The Hampson Park Community Centre in Webb Rise, Central Mosque in Vardon Road, and Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs at the Oval, have all been targeted by thieves in the last few days - and police are today appealing for information.

Overnight on Tuesday, thieves broke into the Hampson Park Community Centre in Webb Rise. They forced open an office door and made away with cash and a mobile phone.

Yesterday - between 7.30am and 8am - one or more trespassers broke into the Central Mosque via the back gate and smashed a window. Once inside they broke into two safes and stole money from charity boxes.

The third incident was an attempted burglary at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs at the Oval overnight yesterday. Thieves broke the padlock to the gate and attempted to force open the fire exit door.

Investigating officer Detective Ben Swapp said: "We could like to hear from anyone who was in these areas around the times stated and who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious.

"We would also like to hear from you if you have any other information which may help our investigation. During the burglary at the mosque the alarm was activated so this may have alerted people nearby."

Anyone with any information should contact DC Ben Swapp via email to ben.swapp@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/4371/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.