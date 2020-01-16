Advanced search

Thieves target community buildings in Stevenage burglary spate

PUBLISHED: 14:52 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 16 January 2020

Police are appealing for information after a spate of burglaries in the Pin Green area of Stevenage this week. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for information after a spate of burglaries in the Pin Green area of Stevenage this week. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A spate of burglaries in the Pin Green area of Stevenage this week have led police to believe the incidents are connected.

The Hampson Park Community Centre in Webb Rise, Central Mosque in Vardon Road, and Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs at the Oval, have all been targeted by thieves in the last few days - and police are today appealing for information.

Overnight on Tuesday, thieves broke into the Hampson Park Community Centre in Webb Rise. They forced open an office door and made away with cash and a mobile phone.

Yesterday - between 7.30am and 8am - one or more trespassers broke into the Central Mosque via the back gate and smashed a window. Once inside they broke into two safes and stole money from charity boxes.

You may also want to watch:

The third incident was an attempted burglary at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs at the Oval overnight yesterday. Thieves broke the padlock to the gate and attempted to force open the fire exit door.

Investigating officer Detective Ben Swapp said: "We could like to hear from anyone who was in these areas around the times stated and who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious.

"We would also like to hear from you if you have any other information which may help our investigation. During the burglary at the mosque the alarm was activated so this may have alerted people nearby."

Anyone with any information should contact DC Ben Swapp via email to ben.swapp@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/4371/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related articles

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Stevenage power outage expected to last until afternoon

The current situation in Stevenage. Picture: UK Power Network

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Road closure in place following crash in Stevenage

Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage has been closed at the junction with the A602 following a crash.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Stevenage power outage expected to last until afternoon

The current situation in Stevenage. Picture: UK Power Network

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Road closure in place following crash in Stevenage

Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage has been closed at the junction with the A602 following a crash.

Latest from the The Comet

Staff and volunteers ‘saddened’ after Stevenage community centre burglary

The community centre office was also broken into. Picture: Carol Jennings

Thieves target community buildings in Stevenage burglary spate

Police are appealing for information after a spate of burglaries in the Pin Green area of Stevenage this week. Picture: Herts police

Police respond to Amazon Prime scam that has cost victims £400,000

Herts police are warning of a national Amazon Prime scam affecting residents. Picture: Archant

CCTV image appeal launched after safe stolen in Stevenage shop burglary

Officers would like to speak to man in the photo as they believe he was in the area at the time. Picture: Herts police

‘Mandatory’ CCTV for all Bedfordshire taxis if proposal passes

CCTV cameras could be installed in all Central Beds taxi if the council's proposal passes. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists