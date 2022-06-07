Photographer's 100-mile cycle challenge for charity after cancer battle

Danny Loo and Matt Fisher at the RideLondon finish line - Credit: Courtesy of Danny Loo

A freelance photographer from Stevenage has raised funds for Prostate Cancer UK with a 100-mile cycle, following his own battle with cancer.

Danny Loo, formerly a photographer for the Comet and WHT, took part in the RideLondon event alongside fellow photographer Matt Fisher.

The pair cycled the 100-mile course when choosing from 100, 60, or 30-miles, to raise awareness of cancer.

Danny, originally from Welwyn Garden City, said: “I've always wanted to do RideLondon since they started it after the 2012 Olympics, and it did not disappoint.

"It was amazing cycling around central London with all the roads closed for us and finishing on the iconic Tower Bridge with my wife, eldest son Brandon and dad cheering us over the line was amazing.”

Danny Loo and wife Tracey - Credit: Danny Loo

He added: “I rode from London to Brighton last year, last September, and that was 55 miles, so I wanted to do something a bit more difficult.

“I wanted to push myself, push my limits a little bit further and see if I could actually do the 100 miles this time.”

Danny was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2020.

He said: “You think of all the worst scenarios when you first get diagnosed, you’ve got horrible, horrible thoughts in your head about you know, what could be happening in the future and whether you’re going to be here, so to get the all-clear was a huge relief for us.”

Matt Fisher joined him in completing RideLondon in honour of his grandad who had died of prostate cancer 12 years ago.

The pair joined 20,000 other cyclists in London on Sunday, May 29, in the first RideLondon since lockdown.

Danny said: “I could not have done it without the support of my amazing wife Tracey, as well as my family and friends.

"I want to do more charity cycle rides in the future and raise money and awareness for Bowel Cancer UK. The sad story of Dame Deborah James could have been me, but I have been lucky enough to be given a second chance at life.”

He mentioned that at some point in the future he would like to complete the length of Britain, from Land's End to John O' Groats.

The pair have raised over £1,000. To support them, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-fisher-rle