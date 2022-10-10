The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage's Partyman and Laser Kombat to permanently close

Louise McEvoy

Published: 3:00 PM October 10, 2022
Outside Partyman World of Play in Stevenage

"Ever-changing times within the economy" have led to the decision to permanently close Partyman World of Play and Laser Kombat in Stevenage - Credit: Google Maps

Partyman World of Play and Laser Kombat on Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park will permanently close at the end of October.

A spokesman for the London Road centre said: "We are truly devastated to announce that we will be closing our doors on the evening of October 31.

"We would like to thank all the amazing families who have helped us create so many fantastic memories over the last 10 years.

"Unfortunately, the ever-changing times within the economy in recent months have left us with very limited options but to accept an offer from our landlord to vacate our current premises.

"We will continue to operate as usual up until this date and look forward to welcoming all our regular visitors again for the rest of this month."

Twizzle Tops Day Nursery, which is based in the same building, will continue to trade as normal.


