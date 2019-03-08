First revamped play area opens under Stevenage's £10 million park programme

Sharon Taylor, Leader of the Council, opens the park with pupils from Woolenwick Junior. Picture: SBC Archant

A refurbished park in Torquay Crescent was re-opened last week, making it the first in a series of park restorations promised by Stevenage Borough Council.

I think the Woolenwick teachers quite like our new park at Torquay Crescent. Good to see Headteacher Gary Hawkins & his team having some fun! pic.twitter.com/uhoHqMndoN — Sharon Taylor (@SharonStevenage) July 12, 2019

On Sunday, July, 7, leader of the council Sharon Taylor joined teachers and pupils from Woolenwick Junior School to re-open a newly refurbished play area.

The designs of the new 'Wooden Park' was decided upon by the pupils themselves. Schoolchildren were given a choice of three designs and more than 200 voted on their favourite.

Councillor Taylor cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony and helped Woolenwick's headteacher Mr Hawkins test the new equipment.

In a tweet, Sharon Taylor said: "Another refurbished play area, designed by children at Woolenwick School and part of our £10 million parks programme.

"We move on now to parks in Shephalbury, Whitesmead and Burymead."